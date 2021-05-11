4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane woman wakes up with Irish accent

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Brisbane woman wakes up with Irish accent

A Brisbane woman says she’s woken up with an Irish accent, ten days after having her tonsils removed. 

Doctors told the 27-year-old Angie Yen the accent was likely a result of damage to her vocal cords following her surgery.

But Ms Yen believes she is suffering from Foreign Accent Syndrome and decided to publicly come forward to spread awareness.

@angie.mcyenDay 1: I woke up with an Irish accent 😱 ##sendhelp♬ original sound – angie.mcyen

“It’s a gee up, isn’t it?” Neil Breen asked.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s reaction

Image: angie.mcyen/TikTok

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873