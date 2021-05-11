Brisbane woman wakes up with Irish accent

A Brisbane woman says she’s woken up with an Irish accent, ten days after having her tonsils removed.

Doctors told the 27-year-old Angie Yen the accent was likely a result of damage to her vocal cords following her surgery.

But Ms Yen believes she is suffering from Foreign Accent Syndrome and decided to publicly come forward to spread awareness.

“It’s a gee up, isn’t it?” Neil Breen asked.

