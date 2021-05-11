Brisbane woman wakes up with Irish accent
A Brisbane woman says she’s woken up with an Irish accent, ten days after having her tonsils removed.
Doctors told the 27-year-old Angie Yen the accent was likely a result of damage to her vocal cords following her surgery.
But Ms Yen believes she is suffering from Foreign Accent Syndrome and decided to publicly come forward to spread awareness.
@angie.mcyenDay 1: I woke up with an Irish accent 😱 ##sendhelp♬ original sound – angie.mcyen
“It’s a gee up, isn’t it?” Neil Breen asked.
Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s reaction
Image: angie.mcyen/TikTok