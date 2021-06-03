Brisbane woman’s ‘shambolic’ experience at vaccination hub

A Brisbane woman has described the chaos when she turned up to get vaccinated at the Rocklea Showgrounds this morning.

It’s one of Brisbane’s first community hubs to inoculate younger Queenslanders.

Tina told Scott Emerson she registered to receive the jab and arrived at 9am at Rocklea.

At 10.30am, the vaccination hub opened.

“All of a sudden another line starting forming and they were people that had appointments,” she said.

Tina was advised they had to wait for the people with appointments to get the jab first.

“Why was this put forward as a walk-in clinic when it’s an appointment clinic?

“Clearly we are not going to get seen to.

“And then some media turned up, and honestly it was like a complete different situation.

“All of a sudden we had all of these people from Queensland Health turn up … and all of a sudden they were taking people from both lines.”

She said once she was inside, it was smooth sailing and she finally got vaccinated at 2.15pm.

“From the time you get inside to the time you leave, is about 30 minutes with paperwork and the like, inside is fantastic it is very smooth running, the nurses are fantastic, it’s absolutely a well-oiled machine.

“In terms of actually getting in there, it’s totally shambolic, they need to make a decision if it’s either an appointment clinic or a walk-in clinic.”

Image: iStock