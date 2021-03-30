Brisbane streets virtually deserted as sun rises on city in lockdown
Streets normally pumping with peak hour traffic have been deserted this morning as Brisbane wakes to its first morning of lockdown.
A listener sent in a photo of the normally packed intersection of Adelaide and Edward Streets in the Brisbane CBD this morning.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shared photos of major motorways across the city, captured just after 8am.
Peak hour looks very different this morning.
This is what it looks like when we work together 🙌
Thanks for staying home, Greater Brisbane.#bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/sMyDhzXNlf
— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 29, 2021