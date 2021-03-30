4BC
Brisbane streets virtually deserted as sun rises on city in lockdown

7 hours ago
YOUR PHOTOS
Article image for Brisbane streets virtually deserted as sun rises on city in lockdown

Streets normally pumping with peak hour traffic have been deserted this morning as Brisbane wakes to its first morning of lockdown.

A listener sent in a photo of the normally packed intersection of Adelaide and Edward Streets in the Brisbane CBD this morning.

Olivia Brisbane CBD

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shared photos of major motorways across the city, captured just after 8am.

YOUR PHOTOS
News
