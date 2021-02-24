Brisbane Roar’s Jack Hingert says the club’s had a bumper start to the season

Brisbane Roar player Jack Hingert says the club were “written off” at the start of the season.

“It’s been a great start to the season, probably the best start we have had to a season in a few years now, everyone is buzzing,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“I’m happy to go through as the underdog and then hopefully come through at the end with some trophies and succes.”

