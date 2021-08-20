Brisbane pub owner’s lovely plan for Olympians in hotel quarantine tonight!

There are around 178 Australian Olympians in hotel quarantine who will enjoy a steak dinner tonight thanks to a generous Brisbane publican.

Owner of the Port Office Hotel, Nick Gregorski, came up with the idea as a way to welcome them home.

Five Founders Beef, one of Nick’s suppliers, supplied the top quality meat.

The Olympians will get a full dinner to enjoy to break up the hotel food.

“I knew how hard quarantine is, my daughter had done it, a couple of months ago,” Nick explained on 4BC Drive.

“I was so proud of those guys when they were over there, everyone conducted themselves so well, they did so well, and then they’ve got to come back, they can’t celebrate.”

