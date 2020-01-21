4BC
Brisbane man tested for deadly coronavirus

4 hours ago
A Brisbane man is being tested for coronavirus after recently returning from China where the outbreak began.

The man was showing symptoms of the illness upon returning from Wuhan and has been kept in isolation at home.

Internationally, three people have died from the virus and there are currently 222 confirmed cases.

Immunisation Expert at the University of Sydney Professor Robert Booy tells Ben Fordham they don’t know how severe the disease will be.

“It’s likely that the human to human transmission will be uncommon.

“So most of the cases we’ll see will be in people who work in hospitals who catch it in their patients.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

