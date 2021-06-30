4BC
Brisbane man sued after bogus review on law firm

4 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for Brisbane man sued after bogus review on law firm

A false one-star review has sparked a defamation case against a Brisbane software engineer and Google.

The negative review was left on Nyst Lawyers’ business listing on Google, despite the firm having never represented the software engineer.

Proceedings were dropped this week after the law firm reached a confidential settlement with Google.

The firm sought $300,000 in damages after the both the software engineer and Google failed to remove the review.

“Be careful and be kind and considerate when you’re leaving reviews,” Spencer Howson said.

“Be nice, people, be nice!”

Press PLAY below to hear the details 

Image: Getty 

LawNewsQLD
