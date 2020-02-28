Brisbane Lord Mayor welcomes election race

The Brisbane Lord Mayor is confident he will be re-elected as he races towards the finish line.

The LNP incumbent Adrian Schrinner and Labor’s Patrick Condren are running for the position of Lord Mayor.

Polling day is set for Saturday, March 28, for local government elections across the state.

Mr Schrinner tells Ben Fordham he believes his experience will give him an edge.

“We have a situation where the opponent has no experience in council and certainly no idea how to run a $3.1 billion budget.

“There is more to running the city than doing the daily media conference.”

