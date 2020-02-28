4BC
Brisbane Lord Mayor welcomes election race

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Adrian Schrinner

The Brisbane Lord Mayor is confident he will be re-elected as he races towards the finish line.

The LNP incumbent Adrian Schrinner and Labor’s Patrick Condren are running for the position of Lord Mayor.

Polling day is set for Saturday, March 28, for local government elections across the state.

Mr Schrinner tells Ben Fordham he believes his experience will give him an edge.

“We have a situation where the opponent has no experience in council and certainly no idea how to run a $3.1 billion budget.

“There is more to running the city than doing the daily media conference.”

Image: Getty/Diane Keough

