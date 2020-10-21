Brisbane Lord Mayor calls for ‘quick and decisive’ crackdown on illegal protests

A three-hour long protest in the CBD has prompted Brisbanites to question why police took so long to respond.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson he doesn’t blame the police for taking care removing the protester out for fear of being sued, but action should’ve been taken “quickly and decisively” before the tripod was even erected.

“Illegal protest is not tolerated, it shouldn’t be tolerated … and we need to crack down on it.

“It really worries me, in the lead-up to the state election if we were to get the Greens … holding the balance of power, there’ll be more of this.”

