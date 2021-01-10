Brisbane lockdown lifted with mask mandate extended

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has this morning confirmed the greater Brisbane lockdown will be lifted at 6pm this evening but some restrictions will remain.

Ms Palaszczuk said there had been no new locally acquired cases detected in Queensland overnight.

Despite lockdown being lifted, Ms Palaszczuk has extended mandatory mask in greater Brisbane restrictions until 1am on January 22.

Masks will be mandatory in the following places:

Shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and indoor markets

Hospitals and aged care facilities

Places of worship

Libraries

Indoor recreational facilities such as museums, cinemas and gyms

On public transport and in taxis and rideshares

Masks will not be mandatory in workplaces where you can socially distance. However, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath identified hospitality staff in contact with patrons are particularly required to wear a mask.

Masks are not required outdoors at a safe distance from other people and in private vehicles.

But Ms Palaszczuk said “if in doubt, wear a mask”.

Gatherings will be limited again both in private homes and at public venues.

Up to 20 people allowed in homes and public spaces

Weddings and funerals are allowed up to 100 people

Indoor concerts venues and theatres will be limited to a 50 per cent capacity or 1 person per 4 square metre, whichever is greater.

Outdoor stadiums will be limited to 50 per cent capacity with COVID-safe plans

The Gabba Test will go ahead at 50 per cent capacity with masks mandatory when entering, leaving and moving around the venue.

Businesses and venues will also be subject to the return of restrictions seen earlier in the pandemic.

Indoors can have a maximum capacity of 1 person per 4 square metres

Outdoors can have a maximum capacity of 1 person per 2 square metres

Smaller venues of up to 200 square metres will be allowed 1 person per 2 square metres with a maximum of 50 people.

Seated eating and drinking only

No dancing except for at weddings

Dr Jeanette Young called for greater Brisbane residents who may have had contact with both positive cases to continue to come forward for testing.

“We can’t quite relax yet,” she said.

“I don’t think everyone has come forward yet.”

Dr Young said the contacts of greatest concern are:

Woolworths, Calamvale Central Shopping Centre, Calamvale North from 11am to 12pm on Saturday January 3

Coles, Sunnybank Hills from 7.30am to 8am on Tuesday January 5

Nextra Newsagent at Sunnybank Hills Shopping Town, located on the corner of Calam and Compton Roads, Sunnybank Hills from 8am to 8.15am on Tuesday January 5.

A full list of testing locations can be found here.

The announcement has come as “a relief” to QLD Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind.

Even a brief lockdown has hit restaurants and retailers hard, he told Mark Levy, but the impacts of an outbreak would be worse – particularly with the threat of more interstate border closures.

“What we’re observing from a distance in the UK and the US … is such a frightening prospect that everybody’s probably willing to get a bit of short term pain for long term gain.”

