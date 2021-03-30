BRISBANE LOCKDOWN | ‘Absolutely encouraging’ case numbers recorded

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this morning just a few cases of coronavirus were recorded in Queensland yesterday.



Queensland has recorded three new cases of coronavirus overnight, after 33,000 tests across the state.

Ms Palaszczuk said she will update the community tomorrow morning on whether the lockdown will be lifted.

Two cases announced this morning were community-acquired cases and are linked to the PA nurse, bringing the cluster to 11.

One of the two new cases was a second PA nurse, who had already received her first dose of a coronavirus vaccination.

The second case lives with the PA nurse, and is considered a household transfer.

“Those two clusters look like they’ve all been worked through,” said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young. “We don’t have any cases out in the community that are unlinked.”

Ms Palaszczuk said this is “absolutely encouraging news,” but added Greater Brisbane residents should still continue to monitor contact tracing alerts and get tested.

The first cluster remains at eight cases.

The Palaszczuk government denied stockpiling vaccines, with Ms Palaszczuk stating Queensland Health needs surety of supply from the federal government.

“What we’ve seen throughout this entire pandemic is every time the Morrison government wants to deflect from their failings, they launch an attack on the states and territories,” Deputy Premier Steven Miles added.

“That’s what we’ve seen overnight: an orchestrated attack by Morrison government ministers against the states and territories.

“God knows they’ve got a lot to deflect from right now, not least of which, their vaccine rollout.”

The Premier also confirmed both Bundaberg and Toowoomba Hospitals are treating COVID-positive patients.

Currently, there is no concern for these cases, as both hospitals have treated patients with coronavirus in the past.

