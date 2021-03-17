Brisbane Live: The ‘next generation’ stadium

The $2 billion Brisbane Live entertainment precinct will be the first of the “next generation” of stadiums for the sunshine state.

Chairman and chief executive of ASM Global, Harvey Lister, said Brisbane Live will be an indoor arena entertainment precinct to host indoor sports such as monster trucks, family events, and so on.

“We set about comparing 11 sites in the end, across the city, that could have potentially worked for an arena,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We eventually settled on the Roma Street parkland site.”

He said in their view, there was “no better site” but it will be a challenge.

“It would be wonderful if we could just find 4-5 hectares of land, flat, exactly where we wanted it to be, without touching parkland, of course thats extremely difficult to find in any CBD in the world.”

He said it will be the “next generation of arena” seen in other major Australian cities.

Click PLAY below to hear more