Brisbane Lions gear up for clash at the Gabba against the Tigers

Brisbane Lions player Dan McStay says they are looking to replicate their win in the qualifying final in 2020 when the club takes on Richmond on Friday.

The Lions defeated the Gold Coast Suns in the Q Clash on the weekend, with the AFL star kicking four goals.

He spoke to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports about their strategy from week to week.

“The main stays are you contest the ball and the pressure and the effort, there are always things that we want to win,” he said.

“The more tactical things like whether you bringing a forward up to stoppages … those sort of things depend on the team you are playing.

“The main stuff is consistent in terms of contest the ball and all of that, an our offence is pretty much is just playing on instinct, taking the kick you are comfortable taking and using your ability that got you drafted for our offence.”

He said Friday night’s game at the Gabba will be a great game.

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images