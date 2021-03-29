Brisbane exodus: Roads packed as drivers flee the city

Queenslanders are fleeing greater Brisbane with major arterials out of the city jam-packed.

Caller Kirk called in to 4BC to tell Scott Emerson he had “never seen traffic like it” even before the Easter break.

“The zombie apocalypse has commenced, everyone is leaving Brisbane at a very slow speed.”

Caller Steve said he arrived a short time ago on the Gold Coast from Clayfield and it took him over 2 hours.

“It was unbelievable.”

Care for side of bumper-to-bumper traffic served with your lockdown? There’s heavy congestion and delays along the Gateway Motorway north bound from Deagon through to the Bruce Highway merge. Be courteous and patient behind the wheel! pic.twitter.com/XNFeGplNYc — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) March 29, 2021

Heavy congestion on the Pacific Motorway south bound as people try to get home before lockdown sets in. This shot was taken near Woolloongabba. #PackYourPatience pic.twitter.com/93BeTcDl6N — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) March 29, 2021

Image: Queensland Traffic