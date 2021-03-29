4BC
Brisbane exodus: Roads packed as drivers flee the city

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane traffic
Article image for Brisbane exodus: Roads packed as drivers flee the city

Queenslanders are fleeing greater Brisbane with major arterials out of the city jam-packed.

Caller Kirk called in to 4BC to tell Scott Emerson he had “never seen traffic like it” even before the Easter break.

“The zombie apocalypse has commenced, everyone is leaving Brisbane at a very slow speed.”

Caller Steve said he arrived a short time ago on the Gold Coast from Clayfield and it took him over 2 hours.

“It was unbelievable.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Queensland Traffic 

Scott Emerson
News
