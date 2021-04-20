Iconic Brisbane skate rink muscled out of lease by franchise gym

Brisbane is losing its last skating rink, the Stafford Skate Centre, after the business lost its lease to a major franchise gym.

Owner Rob Carter told Scott Emerson after the building sold to a new owner, “they found a tenant that can afford to pay more rent”.

“It’s just simply a business decision.”

Next month will mark 40 years of ownership for Mr Carter.

The skate rink will close its doors in September.

