Iconic Brisbane skate rink muscled out of lease by franchise gym

50 mins ago
Scott Emerson
StaffordStafford Skate Centre
Brisbane is losing its last skating rink, the Stafford Skate Centre, after the business lost its lease to a major franchise gym. 

Owner Rob Carter told Scott Emerson after the building sold to a new owner, “they found a tenant that can afford to pay more rent”.

“It’s just simply a business decision.”

Next month will mark 40 years of ownership for Mr Carter.

As some of you may already be aware, the owner of the building in which Stafford Skate Centre operates has sold the…

Posted by Stafford Skate Centre on Monday, 19 April 2021

The skate rink will close its doors in September.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Stafford Skate Centre / Facebook

