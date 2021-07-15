Brisbane high-school on high alert after parent tests positive to COVID-19

The parent of a student at Loreto College Coorparoo has tested positive to COVID-19.

In a statement today, the school said it had informed its community about the case.

It’s not clear if the case is one of the three recorded in the community today.

“The College is mindful of the health and wellbeing of the family and has asked the community to keep that family in their thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

“Principal, Kim Wickham, said that as soon as the school was notified of the positive case, it followed the advice of health authorities, which was for the student to isolate and get tested.

“It also informed the College community of the matter.

“Loreto College Coorparoo will continue to co-operate with Queensland Health and put in place whatever measures they recommend.

“Loreto College Coorparoo will now await further advice of Queensland Health in managing this situation and will continue to be guided by them.

“The health and safety of our families and staff remains the priority of the College.”