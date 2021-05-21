4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane coffee king’s message over critical shortage of staff

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
businessCoffee CommunePhillip di Bella
Article image for Brisbane coffee king’s message over critical shortage of staff

Brisbane’s coffee king says there’s a critical shortage of workers across various industries.

Founder and Managing Director of Coffee Commune, Phillip di Bella, says they represent a consortium of over 500 cafes and restaurants, and 90 per cent of them are looking for staff.

“It’s not just in our industry it’s cleaning, hospitality, it’s in building, it’s financial services, so it’s professional and non-professional, across the board you can’t say it’s just one industry.”

He said some have it too easy.

“This is what I have to say to them all: forget your politics, if you really care about the people of Queensland, forget your politics, forget your slinging match.

“What are you going to do to encourage people that can work to get off their backsides and go and take up what the federal government has offered u terms of training dollars, go get trained and get skilled and get a job or go and get a job that’s available where you don’t need skills.

“State government: stop blaming federal government for garbage because you are encouraging them to stay home and do nothing.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
HealthLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873