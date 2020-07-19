Brisbane City Council waste voucher blunder

The cancellation of kerbside collection sent residents into an uproar, and now Brisbane City Council are upsetting landowners by sending waste vouchers to the household, not the owner.

4BC Breakfast Host Neil Breen spoke with Brisbane landowner Sarah who is actively involved in helping take her tenants’ rubbish and yard waste away.

“We have young tenants who can’t take their own waste away, so we are often going to the tip,” Sarah said.

“Not only are we losing the kerbside, but we are losing our ability to access the tip.”

Neil Breen said waste vouchers have now been found for sale on Gumtree.

“Nine vouchers are being sold for $45 negotiable.”

