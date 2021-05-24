Brisbane City Council buses potential jobs to China

A new fleet of electric buses is causing a headache for Brisbane City Council after their construction was deferred to China.

The Opposition says this has detracted from Queensland’s economic recovery when the job could’ve been given to Australian company Volgren.

“We’ve seen they’ve been manufacturing electric buses in Melbourne,” Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy told Neil Breen.

“They probably needed about a six-week turnaround to get an electric bus capability up here in Brisbane.

“But the first option that Adrian Schrinner and the LNP took was to ship these jobs over to China.”

Mr Cassidy said Brisbane will take a hit for the decision in the long-run.

“We’re not only losing all those jobs from Brisbane and our manufacturing capability here, but we’re also going to have to pay a lot more.”

