Brisbane Broncos set to make ‘well-deserved’ coaching appointment

The Brisbane Broncos are set to appoint Kevin Walters as their new head coach following today’s board meeting.

Incoming 4BC Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis told Scott Emerson an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

“If it is going to be the case Scott, I’ve got to say it’s very well-deserved and certainly a long time coming.”

The coaching shake-up has sent shockwaves throughout the club, with speculation Storm coach Craig Bellamy will be appointed as an overseer who “would work in tandem” with Walters.

“If you add someone like Craig Bellamy to your set-up, you’re halfway there.”

