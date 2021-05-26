Brisbane Broncos rookie Keenan Palasi ready to take on the Storm

Keenan Palasia made his season debut last week scoring a try and he’s looking forward to proving the Brisbane Broncos can be a consistent team and take on the top teams.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he’s had a rocky path to the NRL with numerous setbacks and injuries.

“I have had a few injuries, five or six surgeries since I was 17,” he said.

“Been a while since I have strung a full season of footy together.

“I was able to do so in 2019 and get a crack of first grade and did my knee again in 2020, missed all of last year, hopefully I can get a full season in and make a name for myself.”

He said he’s looking forward to the game against the Melbourne Storm.

Image: Matt King/Getty Images