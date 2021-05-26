4BC
Brisbane Broncos rookie Keenan Palasi ready to take on the Storm

7 hours ago
wide world of sports
brisbane broncosKeenan Palasia
Article image for Brisbane Broncos rookie Keenan Palasi ready to take on the Storm

Keenan Palasia made his season debut last week scoring a try and he’s looking forward to proving the Brisbane Broncos can be a consistent team and take on the top teams.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he’s had a rocky path to the NRL with numerous setbacks and injuries.

“I have had a few injuries, five or six surgeries since I was 17,” he said.

“Been a while since I have strung a full season of footy together.

“I was able to do so in 2019 and get a crack of first grade and did my knee again in 2020, missed all of last year, hopefully I can get a full season in and make a name for myself.”

He said he’s looking forward to the game against the Melbourne Storm.

Press PLAY below to hear what coach Kevin Walters told him

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

wide world of sports
Rugby LeagueSports
