4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Brisbane Broncos’ priorities revealed as..

Brisbane Broncos’ priorities revealed as preseason training begins

6 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
brisbane broncoskevin waltersrugby league featured
Article image for Brisbane Broncos’ priorities revealed as preseason training begins

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has revealed his plans to grow a “less selfish” team in the wake of their 2020 wooden spoon.

Over the next four weeks of preseason training, Mr Walters told Peter Psaltis the Broncos have “plenty to work on”.

On field, he’ll focus on improving the group’s defence, however he also has his sights set on an off-field priority.

He wants to reunite the team, the staff, the board and the fans, and see the Broncos form a “less selfish” relationship with their community.

“In my time at the Broncos, that was always the strong ace for the Broncos: to have that good connection amongst all levels in the community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Peter Psaltis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873