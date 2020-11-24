Brisbane Broncos’ priorities revealed as preseason training begins

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has revealed his plans to grow a “less selfish” team in the wake of their 2020 wooden spoon.

Over the next four weeks of preseason training, Mr Walters told Peter Psaltis the Broncos have “plenty to work on”.

On field, he’ll focus on improving the group’s defence, however he also has his sights set on an off-field priority.

He wants to reunite the team, the staff, the board and the fans, and see the Broncos form a “less selfish” relationship with their community.

“In my time at the Broncos, that was always the strong ace for the Broncos: to have that good connection amongst all levels in the community.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images