4BC
Brisbane Broncos ‘hungry’ for start of 2021 season

3 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
brisbane broncosBrisbane Broncos player John Asiata
Brisbane Broncos player John Asiata says the squad’s “hungry” for a better 2021.

The new recruit said he can see the players want to make sure there’s no repeat of last year.

“Should be good, pretty excited there’s always that light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to pre-season and the hard work that’s been done,” he said.

“It’s a young squad but it’s a squad that’s really hungry to pay back what last year was and make sure we put on a better season.”

Image: iStock

