Brisbane biotech gets the go ahead in Europe to rollout rapid COVID-19 test

A Brisbane biotech is celebrating after receiving European approval for its rapid response COVID-19 test.

AnteoTech will be rolling out their rapid test in Europe over the coming months, with their sights set on Australia next.

Derek Thomson is the CEO of AnteoTech, and explained it’s a 15 minute process, with a 97.3 per cent sensitivity.

Pre-symptomatic people would be picked up on these tests.

“We have been celebrating ever since, we are really happy about it,” he said.

“It’s a lateral flow technology using baseline IP technology that we have patented globally.

“The test works from taking a small sample from the patient and putting it in a small cassette, and leaving that cassette to run through the lateral flow device for about 10-14 minutes and once that’s complete, it’s placed in an electronic UV light reader and that reader detects the presence of the antigen or not and gives a result straight away.”

He revealed they will be applying for regulatory approval in Australia, and were hopeful they would get approval.

