Brisbane-based airline orders employees to get vaccinated

A Brisbane-based airline has become the first company in Australia to order its employees to get vaccination against COVID-19.

Alliance Airlines, which has contracts with mining companies and operate some Qantas and Virgin Australia flights, is behind the policy.

It was claimed the company has a “legal obligation to provide a safe workplace for staff and customers”.

According to Alliance Airlines, workers who refuse to be vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 will be subjected to a risk assessment process and potential disciplinary action.

