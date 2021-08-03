Brisbane anti-lockdown protestors remain in police custody

Two men allegedly involved in the attempted anti-lockdown protest in Brisbane on August 2 remain in police custody, with one still refusing to provide his name.

15 people were arrested in the Brisbane CBD after they allegedly gathered in contravention of south-east Queensland’s lockdown restrictions.

Three were initially not released on bail after refusing to provide their details to police.

A 57-year-old faced court on charges of failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction and contravene a police requirement.

His application for bail was granted and he will return to court September 1.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

