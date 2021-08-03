4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Brisbane anti-lockdown protestors remain in..

Brisbane anti-lockdown protestors remain in police custody

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Brisbane anti-lockdown protestors remain in police custody

Two men allegedly involved in the attempted anti-lockdown protest in Brisbane on August 2 remain in police custody, with one still refusing to provide his name.

15 people were arrested in the Brisbane CBD after they allegedly gathered in contravention of south-east Queensland’s lockdown restrictions.

Three were initially not released on bail after refusing to provide their details to police.

A 57-year-old faced court on charges of failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction and contravene a police requirement.

His application for bail was granted and he will return to court September 1.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873