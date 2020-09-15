Brisbane Airport upgrade an alluring incentive for Qantas move

There are hopes Qantas may once again embrace its Queensland roots as the airline looks to move out of its expensive Sydney headquarters.

Airline Ratings editor-in-chief Geoffery Thomas told Scott Emerson Brisbane’s new second runway is a major drawcard, if Qantas can secure extra slots and a deal with the Queensland government.

“There’s all sorts of issues with Sydney which make it a difficult hub to have.

“Right now, everything is up for grabs.

“The whole landscape has changed dramatically, and there’s no real reason why Brisbane can’t be the hub for Qantas’ operations rather than Sydney.”

Image: Getty