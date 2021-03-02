4BC
Brisbane Airport misses new Rex routes for ‘arrogant’ attitude

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbane airportGold Coast AiportRex Airlines
Article image for Brisbane Airport misses new Rex routes for ‘arrogant’ attitude

The Rex Airlines Deputy Chairman has revealed the Gold Coast Airport was a clear favourite over the “arrogant” Brisbane Airport for new Queensland routes.

Speaking to Neil Breen, Deputy Chairman John Sharp said Rex Airlines will be introducing two new flights to Coolangatta from Sydney and Melbourne.

“Did the Gold Coast Airport give you a better deal than Brisbane Airport offered?” Neil asked.

“That’s absolutely right,” said Mr Sharp. “Because we’re all human at the end of the day, you respond positively to people who deal with you positively.

“It’s not quite the same story as Brisbane, it’s a bit more laborious there.”

Neil Breen pressed Mr Sharp on his comparison to Brisbane.

“Some of these big airports are somewhat more arrogant, I guess you’d say, or more comfortable with their position than some of the smaller airports,” Mr Sharp elaborated.

The deal is a loss for Brisbane, with the cheap flights ($69 from Sydney and $79 from Melbourne) already gaining interest.

Ray Hadley even requested Neil to ask how many flights a day will be arriving in Coolangatta from Sydney.

“Two a day and we look forward to taking Ray as a passenger on any of our flights,” said Mr Sharp.

“Yeah well, put him in economy and charge him for business as a favour to us,” said Neil.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
