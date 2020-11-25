4BC
Brisbane Airport gearing up for huge increase in flights as borders re-open

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Brisbane Airport gearing up for huge increase in flights as borders re-open

Brisbane Airport has been the busiest airport in the country during the pandemic, with the aviation industry gearing up as borders re-open next week. 

Brisbane Airport Corporation general manager Jim Parashos said they were “absolutely ready” as the borders open to Sydneysiders and Victorians from December 1.

“Probably a little known fact is that despite 2020 being a very difficult year with COVID-19, in recent months, Brisbane Airport has been the busiest airport in Australia,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the influx of visitors as the borders re-open.”

With the border reopening, the Brisbane-Sydney flights will increase five-fold to 25 flights per day, while the Sydney-Melbourne route will increase ten-fold to more than 20 flights a day.

“Yesterday was one of the most exciting, most welcome days for anyone in the aviation, tourism, hospitality industries,” Mr Parashos said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

