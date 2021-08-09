4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bringing the Ekka spirit with a festival favourite

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
ekka
Article image for Bringing the Ekka spirit with a festival favourite

The Ekka’s last minute cancellation was a blow to many, but there’s one festival favourite committed to keeping the spirit alive.

While COVID has kept the festival fun at bay for another year, the Dagwood Dog Guy is bringing his tasty treats to the streets.

Owner of the Dagwood Dog Guy stall, Jesse McDonald, said they were all set up and ready to go when it got cancelled.

“So we are popping up around Brisbane this year!” he told Scott Emerson.

They’re at Doolandella this week and Everton Park next week, more details here 

Press PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873