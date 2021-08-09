Bringing the Ekka spirit with a festival favourite

The Ekka’s last minute cancellation was a blow to many, but there’s one festival favourite committed to keeping the spirit alive.

While COVID has kept the festival fun at bay for another year, the Dagwood Dog Guy is bringing his tasty treats to the streets.

Owner of the Dagwood Dog Guy stall, Jesse McDonald, said they were all set up and ready to go when it got cancelled.

“So we are popping up around Brisbane this year!” he told Scott Emerson.

They’re at Doolandella this week and Everton Park next week, more details here

