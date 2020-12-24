Brighton drug bust results in 3 arrests

Three men have been charged after police allegedly discovered drug, cash and firearms during the execution of search warrants at two Brighton properties yesterday.

During the search, police allegedly uncovered drugs including cannabis and methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition and approximately $152,000 in cash.

The warrants were part of an investigation by police into drug supply in Brisbane and Fortitude Valley.

The men arrested have received a number of charges including possession of drugs and drug utensils.