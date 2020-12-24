4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Brighton drug bust results in 3..

Brighton drug bust results in 3 arrests

33 mins ago
4BC News
Article image for Brighton drug bust results in 3 arrests

Three men have been charged after police allegedly discovered drug, cash and firearms during the execution of search warrants at two Brighton properties yesterday.

During the search, police allegedly uncovered drugs including cannabis and methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition and approximately $152,000 in cash.

The warrants were part of an investigation by police into drug supply in Brisbane and Fortitude Valley.

The men arrested have received a number of charges including possession of drugs and drug utensils.

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873