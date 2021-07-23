BREAKING | Weeks between vaccine doses changed to accelerate rollout

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to the time between COVID vaccine doses.

The National Cabinet of states and territories has agreed to accept a new timeline for vaccine doses to accelerate the rollout.

AstraZeneca doses can now be administered four weeks apart, down from eight to twelve weeks previously recommended.

Pfizer doses are to be administered six weeks apart, up from ‘at least’ three weeks previously.

The Prime Minister emphasised the health advice on the vaccine timeline has not changed.

Australia has reached nearly 200,000 vaccines administered in a single day.

Image: Nine News