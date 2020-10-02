Breaking the silence: Pregnant women encouraged to drop 12-week rule
Women are being encouraged to abandon the 12-week rule when speaking about their pregnancies.
Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month is shedding light on miscarriages, highlighting the fact that one in four pregnancies end before 20 weeks.
Pink Elephant Support Network Director Katrina Groshinski told Deborah Knight most women don’t speak about their pregnancy for the first three months.
“It isolates women.
“The overwhelming reaction we hear from women is how lonely it is and that’s because we don’t talk about it.”
Image: Getty