South-east Queensland lockdown extended as cluster grows

The south-east Queensland lockdown has been extended until 4pm Sunday, August 8, following an increase in cases linked to the west Brisbane delta cluster.

The state recorded 13 locally-acquired cases of coronavirus overnight, following 21,806 tests.

While all new cases have been linked to the cluster which thrust south-east Queensland into lockdown, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said “it is starting to become clear that the initial three-day lockdown will be insufficient to deal with this outbreak”.

“You’ll recall we went from one on the first day, then six, then nine, and now, 13.”

Dr Miles stressed anyone in the 11 impacted LGAs should only leave home if absolutely necessary, and reconsider their need to attend workplaces in person.

“There’s too many cars on the road in Brisbane at the moment, too many people out and about.

“Just because you worked in previous lockdowns, doesn’t mean you should work through this lockdown.”

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath added retail shopping is not considered ‘essential’, unlike shopping for food.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young outlined for lockdown to be lifted at 4pm Sunday, “every single person in Queensland, no matter where you are, [should] immediately come forward and get tested if you have any symptoms”.

“I don’t know where this virus has already moved to.

“If you can’t wear a mask, please don’t leave your home: that’s where you call 13 HEALTH to acquire assistance.

“I am very confident that with the strategies we have in place in Queensland, and with the cooperation of every single Queenslander, we will get through it.”

The extended lockdown now overlaps with the intended start date of the Ekka.

“That means we’ve had to make the very regrettable decision to advise the Ekka to cancel their event for this year,” Dr Miles said.

Nine News reporter Tim Arvier crossed to Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

“We have seen, since that press conference this morning, a few new exposure sites added, including the endoscopy suites out at Sunnybank Private Hospital.”

He said Dr Young said the school sites were of most concern in terms of the contact tracing efforts.

Tracking the missing link

How the virus jumped from a Sunshine Coast University Hospital patient to the Indooroopilly State High School schoolgirl still remains unclear.

Genomic sequencing has indicated the medical student who tutors the Indooroopilly State High School student was not the missing link.

Rather, a member of the girl’s family passed it on to the medical student.

Dr Young has been able to rule out the Sunshine Coast University Hospital patient’s family as the method of spread, as all have tested negative to the virus.

“I genuinely don’t know how it’s got from those two people who came in to Queensland on June 29 and now we’ve seen this outbreak.”

It’s expected case numbers will multiply in the coming days, particularly among school students, who have not been required to wear masks.

