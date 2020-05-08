BREAKING | Scott Morrison reveals which COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a three-stage plan to lift Australia out of lockdown.
The national cabinet will review progress every three weeks to make sure there is no spike in cases.
The states will each decide which restrictions will be lifted and when, but the Prime Minister hopes, by July, the steps will be implemented.
Stage one
- Five visitors allowed in a home
- Gatherings of up to 10 outside of home
- Continuing to work from home if it works for you and your employer
- Restaurants cafes and shopping open
- Playgrounds, boot camps, libraries open
- 30 people at funerals outdoors and 10 at weddings
- Local and regional travel
Stage two
- Gatherings of 20 in your home, businesses and public places
- Continue to work from home
- Caravan and camping grounds open
- Some interstate travel will be allowed
- Gyms, cinemas, galleries, amusement parks and beauty will reopen
Stage three
- Gathering sizes increased to 100
- Return to workplaces
- Nightclubs and food courts will open
- All interstate travel allowed
- Cross-Tasman, pacific island and international student travel will be considered
“There is nothing that would see us opening overseas travel for the foreseeable future,” Mr Morrison said.