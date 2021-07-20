New Queensland virus sites named as SA declared a hotspot
Queensland Health has issued COVID-19 exposure alerts for multiple Sunshine Coast venues, and will also declare South Australia a virus hotspot.
Queensland today recorded three new cases of COVID-19, including a local infection of a woman who was in the community while infectious on the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
The woman, who is fully vaccinated and is a student from Victoria, flew to Maroochydore on July 15 and then travelled to Cairns.
Separately, after five recent cases of COVID-19 in South Australia Queensland Health will declare the state a virus hotspot from 1am Thursday, 22 July.
Anyone who has been to South Australia will not be allowed to enter Queensland unless they are a returning resident, except for a limited number who can enter for essential purposes.
Returning residents will still need to enter a mandatory 14-day stay in hotel quarantine.
Contact tracing is now underway for the following locations:
- The Sunshine Coast Plaza and the Universal Store in Maroochydore between 3:55pm and 4:15pm on July 15
- The Rice Boi restaurant and the Mooloolaba wharf between 6:45pm and 8:00pm on July 15
- Maroochydore Station and the 615 bus to Landsborough Station on July 16
- A train from Landsborough Station to Eagleby Station and the Air Train to Brisbane Domestic Airport on July 16
- Virgin Flight VA791 from Brisbane to Cairns on July 16