New Queensland virus sites named as SA declared a hotspot

Queensland Health has issued COVID-19 exposure alerts for multiple Sunshine Coast venues, and will also declare South Australia a virus hotspot.

Queensland today recorded three new cases of COVID-19, including a local infection of a woman who was in the community while infectious on the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

The woman, who is fully vaccinated and is a student from Victoria, flew to Maroochydore on July 15 and then travelled to Cairns.

Separately, after five recent cases of COVID-19 in South Australia Queensland Health will declare the state a virus hotspot from 1am Thursday, 22 July.

Anyone who has been to South Australia will not be allowed to enter Queensland unless they are a returning resident, except for a limited number who can enter for essential purposes.

Returning residents will still need to enter a mandatory 14-day stay in hotel quarantine.

Contact tracing is now underway for the following locations: