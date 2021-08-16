4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Queensland introduces vaccine passport measure..

Queensland introduces vaccine passport measure for NSW

8 hours ago
National Nine News
Article image for Queensland introduces vaccine passport measure for NSW

Queensland has introduced stronger border measures for people entering via New South Wales. 

New South Wales detected a number of coronavirus cases in regional areas of the state over the weekend, prompting a blanket lockdown.

In response, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young have announced from Friday, essential workers entering Queensland from New South Wales with an exemption must have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Most of these people would already have been vaccinated,” said Dr Young.

“I suspect there won’t be many, but just in case they are, I’ve put that deadline in that by Friday, they must be vaccinated.

“Otherwise, they cannot, although they’re essential, … cross the border.”

 

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter 

National Nine News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873