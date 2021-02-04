BREAKING | Queensland imposes restrictions on Melbourne arrivals

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has announced some Victorian arrivals must get tested amid fears of an outbreak in the state.

An Australian Open hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne tested positive to COVID-19 last night, sparking the immediate lockdown of hundreds of tennis players and staff.

Victorian health authorities are scrambling to determine the source of the man’s infection, and have reimposed restrictions.

Anyone who has arrived from Melbourne since January 29 is required to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Those who have visited identified exposure sites must quarantine for a full 14 days.

“We are not declaring Victoria a hotspot at this time,” Ms D’Ath said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young added restrictions will be imposed on Melbournians intending to visit certain facilities.

Aged care and disability support providers, corrective services and hospitals will now be required to screen out those who have arrived since January 29, with the exception of end-of-life visits.

Six people are known to have arrived in Queensland after staying in the hotel of concern.

“We’re just chasing those people up and testing them as we speak,” Dr Young said.

