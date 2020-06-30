Queensland borders open to all states, except Victorians

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border will be closed to Victorians and will be “strengthened” following the outbreaks in Melbourne.

Visitors from other states and territories will be able to visit Queensland from July 10.

People arriving must fill out a form to declare they have not been to Victoria.

With rising numbers of COVID-19 in Victoria, Premier Palaszczuk said it was important to preserve Queensland’s good record and prevent the spread of the virus.

There have been no new cases recorded in Queensland overnight.

Anyone who has travelled from Victoria will be prevented from entering the state or will have to quarantine at their own expense for two weeks.

“Queensland has very large concerns about the state of Victoria,” she said.

“Due to the current transmission levels, the border with Victoria will remain closed and will be strengthened.”

There have been 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria overnight.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Victorians are managing multiple outbreaks on multiple fronts.

“We are all in this together,” he said.

“Our message to Queenslanders: please do not go there. Our message to Victorians: please do not come here.”

Mr Miles said it wasn’t about “interstate rivalry” but it was imperative to suppress the virus and support the efforts in Victoria.