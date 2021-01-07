4BC
BREAKING | Prime Minister announces update to vaccine schedule

5 hours ago
4BC News
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an update to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination schedule which will see it delivered a month earlier than anticipated.

The vaccine will now be rolled out for Australians in high-priority groups from mid to late February, on the conditions of TGA approval and on-time delivery of the vaccines from suppliers.

The Prime Minister said the Therapeutic Goods Administration and health officials are acting with “necessary swiftness”.

“It is moving considerably faster than normal vaccination approval processes would occur in Australia, but without skipping a step, without cutting a corner.

“There has been no delay and no deferral, and this is going as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved by the end of the month, and the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in February.

 

4BC News
