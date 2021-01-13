4BC
BREAKING | President Donald Trump impeached again, with Republican support

2 hours ago
DC riotimpeachmentPresident Donald TrumpUS politics
Article image for BREAKING | President Donald Trump impeached again, with Republican support

The US government’s House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection, 232 votes to 197.

The article Mr Trump has been charged with concerns the events of January 6, in which his supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC while certification of the election results was underway.

The House voted to impeach with 232 yeas to 197 nays.

Representatives primarily voted along party lines, with the Democratic Party holding the majority in the House of Representatives.

However, 10 Republican representatives broke rank to vote for the article of impeachment against a Republican president, and four others abstained.

The vote makes Donald Trump the first President in US history to be impeached twice, after being impeached and later acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in 2019.

Impeachment does not remove the President from office, but Mr Trump will now face trial in the Senate.

 

Image: Nine News

