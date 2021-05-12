Police lock down Ipswich streets amid emergency incident

Police locked down streets in Ipswich this morning due to an ongoing incident involving a male.

Boundaries were in place between Warwick Road, Roderick Street and Limestone Street.

Police were called to the medical centre around 4am, to negotiate with a single male.

The man has since been taken into police custody without incident.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) due to an ongoing incident at Ipswich.

Boundaries are in place between Warwick Road, Roderick Street and Limestone Street.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/xnYbnoWSml — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 12, 2021

Image: Queensland Police Service