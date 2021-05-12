4BC
Police lock down Ipswich streets amid emergency incident

3 hours ago
Article image for Police lock down Ipswich streets amid emergency incident

Police locked down streets in Ipswich this morning due to an ongoing incident involving a male. 

Boundaries were in place between Warwick Road, Roderick Street and Limestone Street.

Police were called to the medical centre around 4am, to negotiate with a single male.

The man has since been taken into police custody without incident.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

