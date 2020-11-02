BREAKING | Police operation underway after active shooting in Austria

A person is dead after a shooting in Vienna that’s prompted a large-scale police operation.

Police said shots have been fired near a synagogue and a number of people have been injured, including an officer.

Austrian police have confirmed one suspect has been shot dead by officers but there are still several armed suspects.

The public are being told to stay away from public places.

Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport – don’t share any Videos or Fotos! — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Image: Getty/Thomas Kronsteiner