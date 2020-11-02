4BC
BREAKING | Police operation underway after active shooting in Austria

4 hours ago
Vienna
A person is dead after a shooting in Vienna that’s prompted a large-scale police operation.

Police said shots have been fired near a synagogue and a number of people have been injured, including an officer.

Austrian police have confirmed one suspect has been shot dead by officers but there are still several armed suspects.

The public are being told to stay away from public places.

 

