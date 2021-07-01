New case of COVID-19 in QLD believed to be unlinked to existing cases

A new case of locally-acquired COVID-19 recorded in Queensland is believed to be unlinked to existing clusters in the state.

A woman aged in her 30s, who works at the Qatar Airlines check-in counter at Brisbane International Airport, has returned a positive test after becoming symptomatic on June 27.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has expressed following initial investigations, she believes the virus was transmitted by international flight crew.

“We do know that international flight crew are high-risk. They don’t stay here for 14 days after they fly into the country – they fly in and they fly out,” she said.

“We don’t always know which of them are positive, which is why I really and truly insist people must wear mask at the International Airport and our domestic airports.”

This means across all locally-acquired cases, the state is now dealing with five separate sources of the virus.

Dr Young said the check-in worker came forward to get tested early, and it’s estimated her infectious period began last Friday, June 25.

Initial contact tracing indicates three venues of concern for the wider public:

Officeworks at North Lakes on June 25,

Coles at Murrumba Downs on June 27, and

Anytime Fitness at Griffith over a number of days.

Dr Young says as soon as contact tracers confirm more specific information, it will be uploaded to the contact tracing page here.

Another person who lives with the woman is being urgently tested for the virus.

Queensland recorded a second case of community transmission today, detected in someone linked to the Portuguese flight attendant, who has already been quarantining.

There are five separate instances of COVID-19 currently active in the state:

The Portuguese flight attendant and linked transmissions,

Two FIFO miners,

A Virgin flight attendant who lives in Sydney and linked transmissions,

The Prince Charles Hospital receptionist and her brother, and

today’s case out of the Brisbane International Airport.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was bolstered by the lack of widespread community transmission across all instances of the virus.

“It is very, very encouraging news at this stage.”

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook