NAB shuts all branches due to ‘physical security threat’

All NAB bank branches across the country have been closed due to a “physical security threat”.

Threats to at least eight branches across Queensland have been reported to police.

How the threats were made remains unknown.

Caller Luke told Deborah Knight he was “abruptly booted out” of an NAB bank branch at Revesby in NSW.

In a statement, a spokesperson for NAB said the safety of customers and staff was the priority.

“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” the statement read.

“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty