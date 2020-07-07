4BC
Metropolitan Melbourne in six-week lockdown as Victorian cases peak

7 hours ago
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has reimposed a total lockdown in Melbourne as the state records its highest ever daily case figures.

Stage three lockdown restrictions will be reimposed across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire as of midnight Wednesday, and will last for six weeks.

Another 191 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Victoria in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of which have an unknown source.

The state now has 772 active cases.

“These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases,” Mr Andrews said.

There will be only four reasons now for a Melburnian to leave their home: provide or obtain care, work, exercise and essential shopping.

The Premier said the lockdown is designed to contain the virus and keep it out of regional Victoria.

“There is simply no alternative other than thousands and thousands of cases … and the inevitable tragedy that will come from that.”

 

