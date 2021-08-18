Light plane crashes into remote wetlands
Emergency services are responding to a light plane crash east of Caboolture.
Police, including PolAir and Water Police, have been called to the scene following reports an aircraft was experiencing difficulty near Bribie Island.
PICTURES:
A light plane has crashed into remote wetlands near Beerburrum.
Rescue crews have been lowered down to the scene, there are grave fears for those onboard the aircraft. @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/byrbP3rhLi
— Reece D'Alessandro (@R_DAlessandro9) August 18, 2021
More to come
Image: Reece D’Alessandro / Twitter