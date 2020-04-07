BREAKING | George Pell to walk free from prison after appeal granted

Cardinal George Pell’s appeal to the High Court has been granted and convictions quashed.

The Cardinal is expected to be released from Barwon Prison today after spending 404 days behind bars.

All seven judges unanimously agreed there was not enough evidence to convict Pell.

He is not entitled to compensation.

In a statement, the Cardinal said: “I hold no ill will toward my accuser”. (See full statement below)

Australia’s most senior Catholic was sentenced to a minimum of three years and eight months in prison after a jury found him guilty of child sex abuse.

In August, the Victorian Court of Appeal unanimously rejected two of the grounds for appeal, and a 2-1 decision rejected the third ground.