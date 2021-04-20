Former cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder over the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of all charges: second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd died during an arrest outside a store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a store cashier alleged he passed a counterfeit $20 bill.

Footage shows Mr Chauvin kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for around nine minutes while Mr Floyd was pinned to the floor.

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s reaction

Image: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images & Ruth Richardson / Twitter