4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Coast school locked down due to fears of armed man

4 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Gold Coast school locked down due to fears of armed man

Police are helping to escort students from a school on the Gold Coast, as a major search is underway for a man in relation to a domestic violence matter.

They are asking the public to avoid an area of Ormeau due to an ongoing incident that began overnight and an emergency declaration remains in place.

There are fears the man is armed or dangerous.

Police will help escort children from the Ormeau State School for school pick-up.

Nine News reporter Jordan Fabris said there were a lot of concerned parents on the scene.

“It’s quite a rescue operation going on down here at the moment,” he said.

He explained how they are getting the children out of the school.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Police were called to the Gannon Way address at Upper Coomera following a disturbance last night, but the man fled the scene.

No one was physically harmed.

An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA).

Boundaries are in place from Mirambeena Drive into the Wharf Road and Pimpama Jacobs Well Road intersection, along Pimpama Newbury St to Hotham Creek and along the creek line to Creek Street.

Map

Parents of Ormeau State School students have been asked not to phone the school as the situation continues.

More to come. 

 

Image: Queensland Police Service, Nine News

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873