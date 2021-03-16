Gold Coast school locked down due to fears of armed man

Police are helping to escort students from a school on the Gold Coast, as a major search is underway for a man in relation to a domestic violence matter.

They are asking the public to avoid an area of Ormeau due to an ongoing incident that began overnight and an emergency declaration remains in place.

There are fears the man is armed or dangerous.

Police will help escort children from the Ormeau State School for school pick-up.

Nine News reporter Jordan Fabris said there were a lot of concerned parents on the scene.

“It’s quite a rescue operation going on down here at the moment,” he said.

He explained how they are getting the children out of the school.

Police were called to the Gannon Way address at Upper Coomera following a disturbance last night, but the man fled the scene.

No one was physically harmed.

An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA).

Boundaries are in place from Mirambeena Drive into the Wharf Road and Pimpama Jacobs Well Road intersection, along Pimpama Newbury St to Hotham Creek and along the creek line to Creek Street.

Parents of Ormeau State School students have been asked not to phone the school as the situation continues.

